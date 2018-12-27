Enjoy jazz music from Charles Owen Quartet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Charles Owen is a veteran of the New York City jazz scene and performs up and down the East Coast with his trio and his quartet. He joined us in the studio with his quartet to perform “It Remains to Be Seen.”

Charles Owen and his group have a full calendar of events in January, with several shows, including Friday, January 4th at Miller’s Downtown in Charlottesville. On January 13th, they will be at The Camel here in Richmond and on January 31st, they will perform live at the Dominion Energy Jazz Cafe at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. For more information on these performances, and more, you can visit www.charlesowenmusic.com.