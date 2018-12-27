Deputies: Intoxicated teen found sleeping naked after breaking into home

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – A teenage boy has been arrested after deputies say he was found sleeping naked on a couch after breaking into a Stafford County home early Thursday morning.

A Stafford County deputy responded to a burglary in progress at a residence on Pierce Court.

Upon arrival, deputies safely the homeowners and their baby from the home.

Deputies then located a 16-year-old suspect who was naked and wrapped in a blanket while sleeping on the living room couch. The teen, whose name has not been released, was removed from the home.

An investigation revealed that the homeowners were asleep when they heard a knock on the door and a male subject repeatedly yelling for them to let him in.

Deputies say the teen ignores warnings to leave the property and began kicking the door and nearby window. This prompted one of the homeowners to grab his firearm and fire a shot into the ground as a warning to persuade the suspect to leave.

The suspect eventually broke a window and entered the home through the basement,

Deputies say the homeowner used bedroom furniture to barricade his family in their bedroom until deputies arrived at the home.

The teen suspect was turned over to the custody of his parents. He has also been referred to juvenile intake. Petitions will be filed for multiple charges including unlawful entry, minor in possession of alcohol, and vandalism.