× Celebrating the 2018 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival

RICHMOND, Va.– Elegba Folklore Society, Richmond’s Cultural Ambassador, presents the 2018 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival on Saturday, December 29, 1:00 p.m. –9:00pm, at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School, 1000 Mosby Street, Richmond, Virginia.

scheduled of events:

1:00 pm The African Market Opens,

2:00 pm The Pouring of Ancestral Libation and Kwanzaa Candle Lighting Ceremony,

2:30 pm Strange Rootz – Reggae

3:45 pm Elegba Folklore Society – performers will offer African Dance, Music and the Oral Tradition.

4:00pm – The Nia Sessions and Watoto Kwanzaa Begin. Included are Reiki Master, Richard C. Yates, and others of The Joyce M. Branch Healing Place–health maintenance alternatives, Africans in America: Pros & Cons with Djibril Niang of the African Community Network, South Sudan Presidential Candidate, Bol Gei Deng discusses history and politics, and Tapping Into Divine Feminine Power with Deneen Tyler of Woman1sh Institution. Cheryl Clayton, visual artist and educator, Alma Gates will facilitate Watoto Kwanzaa activities including art-making and cultural lessons. The Nia Sessions will be ongoing from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

5:15 pm – Professor James Small – A transformational speaker, educator, and consultant, an expert on African and African American world history and politics, Pan-Africanism, African spirituality, Urban Issues, Malcolm X and African Folklore.

6:30 pm – Plunky & Oneness – One of the most enduring and versatile funk, jazz, Afro-fusion groups of all time.

7:45 pm Orquestra Tumbao-ist – Afro-Caribbean rhythm of the drum, this Latin Jazz & Salsa band

Advance tickets $6, $5 for students, 12 -18 and $5 for seniors, 65 +. At the door, $7, $6 for students, 12 -18 and $6 for seniors, 65 +. Admission is free for children under 12. Single advance tickets can be purchased online or at the Elegba Folklore Society’s Cultural Center, 101 East Broad Street in Richmond, for details call 804-644-3900, or visit http://efsinc.org/.