Bandana-wearing man held clerk at gunpoint during Chesterfield robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who held a clerk at gunpoint during a robbery at an Ettrick convenience store over the weekend.

The armed robbery occurred just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 8.

Police said a man wearing a puffy blue coat, a grey hoodie, and a bandana across his face entered the Fast Mart located in the Food Lion shopping center on Woodpecker Road.

The suspect is accused of approaching the clerk and pulling a firearm. He held the clerk at gunpoint while the clerk filled a bag with the contents of the cash register, according to police.

He was last seen fleeing the convenience store on foot in an unknown direction. Surveillance video shows the suspect covered from head to toe in clothing.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, call Crime Solvers at 748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app.