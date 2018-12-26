WWE Star Mickie James Cooks In The Kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – She is a Powerhouse WWE star, country music artist and singer, and she loves cooking and creating recipes! In honor of Native American Heritage month, Mickie James joined us in the “Virginia This Morning” Kitchen to show us how to make Indian Fry Bread. You can find that recipe below. If you’d like to learn more about Mickie James, you can check out her website, www.mickiejames.com.

Ingredients

4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 1/2 cups warm water (110 degrees F/45 degrees C)

4 cups shortening for frying

Directions