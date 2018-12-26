Police work to identify suspect who shot 20-year-old man on Christmas day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Multiple people heard gunfire as a 20-year-old man was shot on Christmas Day.

One gunshot wound resulted in multiple injuries and a flight to the hospital in Petersburg's Pecan Acres neighborhood.

The victim, who was walking down Cottonwood Drive when he was shot, was able to talk with police.

But so far, the person who pulled the trigger hasn't been found.

"Initially it was believed that he had multiple gunshot woulds, it turned out only to be the one through and through," Capt. Emanuel Chambliss of Petersburg Police said.

"There were two bystanders that came up and checked on him, making sure he was OK and they stood by until police arrived."

Petersburg police were able to talk with the victim Wednesday morning. He remains in stable condition at VCU medical center.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Crime Solvers at 861-1212.