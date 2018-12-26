× Henrico Police search for missing 86-year-old man

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person from Henrico’s West End.

Nick Campitelli, 86, is from out-of-town and is visiting family in the area. He was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon when he left to take a walk in the Waterford Subdivision located off of Church Road near Lauderdale Drive.

Campitelli was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue nylon pants and a white ball cap. He suffers from early stages of memory loss.

Police are asking that anyone with information contact the Henrico Police at 501-5000 or utilize the 911 system.