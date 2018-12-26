Final Let it Glow winner features everyone’s favorite Christmas characters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENN ALLEN, Va. -- The Final Let it Glow winning house of the year is nestled at 1411 Pennsylvania Ave. in Glenn Allen, and features everyone's favorite grumpy Christmas character.

The Grinch, and Max The Dog, make multiple appearances throughout the winter wonderland which features 160,00 lights.

Adorned in a full Grinch get up, Brent Hadley greets guests in a costume he says he first saw featured on CBS 6 more than 20 years ago.

The Hadleys have been decorating for 29 years, creating a display that sports hundreds of thousands of lights - and even a dog park.

"It's very interactive for all the little ones top," Nikki-Dee Ray said.

"Kids can count how many Grinches or snowmans or Santas I have," Hadley said. "It's a lot of fun."