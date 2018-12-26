EGGScellent egg recipes from the Virginia Egg Council

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Mary Rappoport from the Virginia Egg Council joined us in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to show us a few recipes for using hard boiled eggs, perfect to enjoy on Easter or all year long!

Perfect Hard-Boiled Eggs (Two Ways)

Lay a single layer of eggs that are a week or two old in a saucepan; cover with an inch of water. Cover pan and bring to a boil. Immediately turn off heat and let eggs sit in hot water, off heat, for 15 min. Pour off hot water and let sit in ice water for 20 minutes. Eat or refrigerate; enjoy within one week.

Heat 1 inch water to a boil in pan. Sit a vegetable steam in pan with eggs in it. Cover pan and lower heat to a simmer – let steam 10 – 12 minutes. Remove eggs, crack shells all over and let sit in ice water for 20 min. Peel right away; eat or refrigerate; enjoy within 3 days.

Pastel Deviled Eggs: After peeling the hard boiled eggs, slice in half and remove the yolks (place yolks in zip-top plastic bag). In small cups, measure out enough water to cover egg white halves. Add a drop or two of liquid food coloring to each; stir with a tooth pick; slip in an egg white half. Let sit just until you like the color (pastel will take no time at all – deeper colors, a bit longer); remove with toothpick; dry on paper towels.

Making the Deviled Eggs: Place cooked egg yolks into plastic zip-top bag and mash into a powder. Add all filling ingredients (mayo, relish, mustard, hot sauce, etc.) and combine. When ready to fill colored egg whites, push yolk mixture to one corner of bag, snip off edge and pipe into the egg white. Garnish.

Coconut Bunny Tails

Cooking spray

3 ½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup sugar

2 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

¾ cup butter (12 T. or 1 ½ sticks)

4 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. almond flavoring

1 tsp. coconut flavoring

1/2 cup milk

1 cup flaked coconut (sweetened or unsweetened)*

Topping:

¼ cup milk

1 tsp. coconut flavoring

2+ cups powdered sugar (add more if needed to make a thick glaze)

3 cups shredded coconut* (may be tinted with food coloring)

Line two baking sheets with parchment and spray. Preheat oven to 425°.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the first 5 ingredients, using a pastry blender or two knives (criss-cross fashion) to cut in the butter to resemble coarse crumbs.

Blend eggs and liquids in a bowl or cup, then add to dry ingredients. Stir in coconut and mix until everything clings together.

Place dough on a floured surface, and lightly knead until it all sticks together.

Pat into a rectangle, and cut this into 24 equal portions. Roll each into a ball and place on prepared pans.

Bake for 10 – 12 minutes or until light golden. Cool on racks. Ice and coat with coconut. Makes 24

Topping: