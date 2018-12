Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, VA – Executive Chef and Restauranteur Chef Malcolm Mitchell gave us a taste of Maryland with his yummy crab cakes and microgreen salad!

Chef Malcom was part of this year's Richmond Women's Health and Fitness Expo! And it's time to mark your calendars and make plans to join CBS 6 at the 2019 Richmond Women's Health and Fitness Expo, coming up on February 2nd at the Greater Richmond Convention center. For more information, head to http://www.rvahealthexpo.com.