Cakes by Favienne

Apple Bundt cake

2 cups of granulated sugar

3 large eggs

1 3/4 cups all purpose flour

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

2 cups fresh apples sliced

1 cup vegetable oil

whip the eggs with sugar until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Slowly drizzle in the oil and beat util incorporated. Sift flour with baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Add to the egg mixture, mix lightly until blended. Stir in the apples.

Lightly coat a 8-9" bundt pan with pan spray or butter. Dust generously with granulated sugar and tap lightly to remove any excess. Pour batter into pan evenly. Bake at 350 for 45 minutes or until crust forms on the top of the cake and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Remove the cake from the oven and invert onto a cooling screen. Let sit until cool enough to touch but still warm. About 7 minutes. Gently tap the top of the cake pan to help the cake fall from the pan. Remove the bundt pan and allow the cake to cool completely on cooling screen before moving.