Berry delicious shortcake

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Ausar AriAnkh from the Kitchen Magician Catering Company walked us through the steps on making his very berry shortcake. The delicious dessert features four different berries and a decadent glaze. You can see more of Chef AriAnkh’s recipes at https://www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com/.

Very Berry Shortcake

Serves 6

Ingredients

Shortcakes

2 cups of flour

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon of baking powder

½ teaspoon of salt

6 tablespoons of cold unsalted butter

¾ cup of heavy cream

1 large egg

For the Filling

2 cups of strawberries quartered

2 cups of Blueberries

2 cups of Blackberries

2 cups of Raspberries

1 cup heavy cream

1/3 cup of confectionary sugar

1 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract

Glaze

2 cups of quartered strawberries

1 cup of white wine

2/3 cup of sugar

¼ cup lemon juice

10 Sprigs of thyme

Directions

Make the shortcakes: Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Pulse the flour, granulated sugar, baking powder and salt in a food processor until the evenly combined. Add the butter and pulse until it is in pea-size pieces. Whisk the heavy cream and egg in a small bowl. Pulsing constantly, drizzle the cream mixture into the flour mixture; pulse until the dough comes together. Transfer to a medium bowl and knead 3 or 4 times.

Scoop 6 balls of dough (about 1/2 cup each) onto the prepared baking sheet using a large ice cream scoop or a measuring cup, spacing the dough 2 to 3 inches apart. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Lightly brush each ball of dough with heavy cream and sprinkle with granulated sugar. Bake until golden and a toothpick inserted into the centers comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes on the baking sheet, then transfer to a rack to cool completely.

Meanwhile, make the glaze: In a small saucepan, combine all the glaze ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer uncovered for 15-20 minutes or until slightly thickened; Remove thyme sprigs when serving.

To make whipped cream place cream in large bowl with confectioners sugar. Beat with a mixer on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form. Add the vanilla and beat until combined. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Plate up

Split each shortcake and fill with the berries and ladle glaze over it. Top with whipped cream. Enjoy