× Ashland`s Historic Theatre Re-Opens

RICHMOND, Va. — Ashland`s Historic Theatre Re-Opens December 26 with Mary Poppins Returns first shown at the theatre 54 years ago.

After nearly two years of renovation and a $2.1M Capital Campaign, the Ashland Theatre opens on December 26th with an opening day celebration followed by a three week run of the much-anticipated Disney Musical, Mary Poppins Returns. The historic theatre features a new, state of the art 4K Sony projection system and 7.1 surround sound system. Brand new plush seating, expanded concession stands and a VIP lounge with box seats are ready to accommodate up to 300 patrons. A separate sound and lighting system and two large dressing rooms make Ashland Theatre a premier venue for live performances as well.

Music from Broadberry Entertainment Group, stand-up comedy and live performances will be announced later in 2019, once the theatre is up and running as a cinema.

Ashland Theatre first opened its doors on August 10, 1948. After Preservation Virginia added Ashland Theatre to the list of most endangered historic sites in Virginia, the theatre`s owners donated the historic landmark to the Town of Ashland in 2013. In 2014, a passionate group of volunteers and citizens (who went on to become the founding members of the Ashland Theatre Foundation) began to operate the theatre as a ‘pop-up’ in 2014. Their dedication led to an organized fundraising effort and successful capital campaign to renovate and re-open the theatre.

An experienced staff that include Douglas Love, President & CEO; Maggie Latimer, Executive Assistant; Cathy Buckenmaier, Operations & Concession Manager; Lamar Person, Technical Director & Projectionist will run the theatre.

Adults: $10; Children (12 & under)/Student/Senior/Active Military: $8; Matinee: $6.50.

Ashland Theatre is located at 205 England Street in Ashland, Virginia. Owned by the Town of Ashland, the theatre building celebrates its 70th year as it re-opens its doors. For more information, visit www.ashlandtheatre.org or call (804) 401-7007.