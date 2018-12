Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. -- A mother is praising the local post office after her daughter received a letter back from Santa after she put an unstamped letter addressed to him in the mailbox.

Two days after her daughter attempted to reach St. Nick, post office members wrote her back a letter from the North Pole.

In the letter, Santa confirmed that she was on the nice list and gave her an update on Rudolph and all of the elves.