Young Petersburg volunteer embodies Christmas spirit: ‘When you give, you feel good’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- More than 200 people were fed a hot meal Christmas Day in Petersburg. It's the second year Petersburg City Councilman John Hart organized the Christmas dinner.

Hart said he saw a lot of groups serving food on Thanksgiving and realized there was a need in his community for Christmas Day too.

"You look for the homeless, but I'm feeding employees of the city, police, fire, and others that are working today," he said. "A lot of seniors that are sitting at home alone, so they come out and be a part of this."

Volunteers arrived early Christmas morning to the Prince Hall Masonic Lodge to prepare 23 turkeys and nearly a dozen hams.

Many of the volunteers are adults, but some children also took part.

"It's better to give than receive," 12-year-old volunteer Yasmin Long said. "When you give it makes you feel good, like it makes your heart feel good, more than when you receive."

Hart said last year they served 170 people. This year then hope to add another 100 people on top of that.