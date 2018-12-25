× Missing Virginia woman found safe

UPDATE: Missing Lunenburg County Senior has been safely located, according to Virginia State Police.

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for 85-year-old Lucy Ellen Gee. Ms. Gee was last seen in Lunenburg County.

“She suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety,” a police spokesperson said. “She was last seen wearing light blue pants, white/black striped coat, black hat with fur and black boots.”

Ms. Gee is described as 5’3″, 189 lbs, with brown eyes and grey hair.

If you see her, call the Lunenburg Sheriff’s office at 434-696-4452.