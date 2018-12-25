× Richmond feasts at Community Christmas Day Dinner

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond synagogue was the site of one of the area’s largest Christmas feasts. Bridging RVA hosted its fourth annual Community Christmas Day Dinner Tuesday afternoon at Temple Beth Ahabah in Richmond.

More than 200 volunteers served turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, mac and cheese, and desserts to the estimated 800 people who attended meal between 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The event is not just for people who may not have a permanent home, it is also a place people can go if they don’t want to be alone on Christmas.

“We hope people can experience the hope, the peace, the joy, and the love we celebrate at Christmas,” Bridging RVA founder John Sawyer said.

Attendees wear name tags when they are seated, so servers can address each person by name.

Santa was also at the meal, handing out presents to children.