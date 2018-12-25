Here’s a list of stores and restaurants open on Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here's a list of restaurants, stores and pharmacies that are open on Christmas Day. It’s always a good idea to call ahead or confirm that your locations are open or if they have different hours than those listed.
Restaurants Open on Christmas Day
Denny’s: Open 24-hours on Christmas Day.
IHOP: Open 24/7.
Waffle House: Open 24/7.
McDonald’s: Some locations open on Christmas.
Panda Express: Many open on Christmas Day but may have limited hours.
Sheetz: Most locations open 24/7. Also giving away free coffee at some locations.
Wawa: Open 24/7.
Numerous Chinese restaurants
Pharmacies/Convenience Stores Open on Christmas Day
7-Eleven: Open all day.
CVS: Open between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Christmas Day. Does not include locations inside Target stores.
Family Dollar: Most locations open Christmas Day; some have limited hours.
Rite Aid: Most locations open 24/7.
Starbucks: Most locations open Christmas Day.
Walgreens: 24/7 locations will be open all day on Christmas.