Richmond dog 'Angel' injured in Christmas Eve shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — An investigation is underway after a dog was shot in Richmond on Christmas Eve. The dog, nicknamed Angel, was found the evening of December 24 along the 3200 block of 4th Avenue, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC).

“RACC Officers are looking for any information related to this crime,” an RACC spokesperson posted on Facebook. “We are working to save her, but she will most likely end up losing her leg.”

Jan Estes, who lives in Highland Park, said she heard the Christmas Eve gunshot.

“We heard one single shot and the dog immediately crying for about 45 seconds… then silence,” she said. “My husband called 9-1-1 at 10:30 p.m. and we tried to search, but she went quiet.”

Estes said she did not hear cars, or people, just the gunshot and the dog’s cries. Now she’s urging neighbors to help in the investigation.

“There are so many families with pets in this area that are part of their family,” she said. “Speak up if you know something, so another animal doesn’t get hurt or killed.”

Richmond Animal Care and Control asked anyone with information to call 804-646-5573 or email Barbara Jones.

Donations to RACC, on behalf of Angel, can be made here.