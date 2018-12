× A look back at Highland Springs’ state title victory

Hampton, Va. – Highland Springs entered rarified air with this year’s Class 5 state championship victory over Stone Bride of Ashburn.

It was their fourth straight title, tying the VHSL record set by Hampton (1995-98) and Phoebus (2008-2011) and was the first undefeated season in school history.

Here’s a look back at this year’s victory. Special thanks to Gary Hess from Fox Sports 910 for the radio calls.