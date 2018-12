Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Jekalyn Carr is a Grammy nominated singer, who is also now a celebrated author. Her latest book, “You Will Win” is also the name of her popular song that came out last spring. She visited Virginia This Morning and performed “You Are Our Joy, Christmas.”

Jekalyn Carr will perform live at 7pm on January, 4th at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden Worship Center in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. For more information on that performance, and others, you can visit www.iamjekalyncarr.com.