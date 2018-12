Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Talented Inspirational Saxophonist Tony Craddock, Jr. and "Cold Front" warmed up the studio with a jazz number. Tony along with Sein Oh, Steve Zerlin, Corey Wilson and Eric Perez played their original song "Snow Day.”

You can catch Tony Craddock, Jr. on Sunday, February 10th at the City Winery in Washington, D.C. Tony will also be in Richmond at the Tin Pan on Friday, March 29th. For more information on those performances, you can visitwww.tonycraddockjr.com.