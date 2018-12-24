× Man killed on West End street

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A driver killed a man who was walking or standing in or near the intersection of Three Chopt Road and Patterson Avenue, according to Henrico Police.

“A Hyundai sedan was traveling eastbound on Patterson Ave when the vehicle struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian died at the scene,” Henrico Police spokeswoman Lt. Lauren Hummel said. “There were no injuries to the driver of the vehicle. Speed and alcohol/drugs are not believed to be factors in this accident.”

The driver struck the person — identified as 64-year-old Robert Pleasants, of Richmond – at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

“This crash remains under investigation, but criminal charges are not expected,” Hummel said.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, or video here.