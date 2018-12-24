Student buys Mr. Thalhimer`s old military jacket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you travel about anywhere in Richmond, you’re bound to see the name Thalhimer, but a Central Virginia mother was surprised to see that name at a military store.

Jill King took her son Max to the military surplus superstore on Hull Street to find a jacket for a school project.

They found one that fit, but once they got it home, they were amazed to see Morton Thalhimer's name on the collar.

Jill and Max contacted Mr. Thalhimer through a third-party and they all met up Sunday.

Thalhimer told Max he wore that jacket in WWII and then presented him with wings.

When asked if Mr. Thalhimer had been looking for the jacket, he joked that his wife must have made room for one of her dresses.