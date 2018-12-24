Rob Desir helps bring smiles to Haitian children in need

RICHMOND, Va. -- The CBS 6 Month of Giving went international when Rob Desir traveled to Haiti to give back to those in need.
Watch how dentists are bringing smiles to the children's faces.
Today I woke up for the first time in 27 years where I spent some summers as a kid: in Haiti! I’m here spending several days volunteering with a group that is spreading holiday cheer by giving back to kids. I’ll have a special #cbs6gives international edition soon after I get back. Glad to be here, glad to give back! #haiti #love #kids
