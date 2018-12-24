Ringing in the holiday with Big Band sounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Joe Enroughty and his Royal Virginians have been entertaining audiences with their Big Band sound since 2004. Here they are performing “The Christmas Song.”

And mark your calendars! You can hear more from this talented band at the 2nd Annual Floyd G. Henderson Big Band Weekend on Friday, June 14th and Saturday, June 15th at the ACCA Shrine Grand Ballroom located at 1712 Bellevue Avenue here in Richmond. For more information about that event, you can go to www.bbweekend.wordpress.com.