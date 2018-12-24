Petersburg Police deliver Christmas gifts to excited children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police vans and cruisers replaced reindeer and Santa's sleigh this Christmas Eve as Petersburg Police delivered smiles, joy, and (of course) presents to children.

At the American Inn, on Route 460, children ran from their rooms and right into Santa's open arms.

"We've had a hard Christmas this year," one appreciative mother said as she watched her children receive toys and warm coats.

"This is great," a dad added. "Presents for all the kids here... I'm very honored."

The officers made stops at several hotels and two mobile home parks in Petersburg.

The officers and their families gave their time this Christmas Eve to hand out more than 100 items donated by businesses and the community.