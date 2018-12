Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - America’s piano sensation Jim Brickman made a stop in Richmond in late November as part of his annual holiday concert tour. Before that show, he visited Virginia This Morning and performed this Christmas medley for you to enjoy.

After wrapping up his holiday tour on December 31st, Jim Brickman makes a return to Virginia on Sunday, March 24th, performing at the Birchmere in Alexandria. For more information, you can visit www.jimbrickman.com.