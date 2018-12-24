Jazz inspired Christmas music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Each December, Gayton Baptist Church continues its tradition with the Annual Jazz Nativity concert series with Grammy Award nominee, David Esleck. It’s jazz inspired by the Christmas season, and all of the proceeds from the concerts benefit the Feed My Starving Children organization, which supplies food to over 70 countries, including the United States. Grace Mitscherlich is part of the talented group, and performed “Home for the Holidays” for us.

Gayton Baptist Church is located at 13501 North Gayton Road. They will pack up the food for the campaign on February 2nd and 3rd.