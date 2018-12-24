Holiday music from the Sensational Groupinaires

RICHMOND, Va. - The Sensational Groupinaries have been performing together since they met in 2000 at an inter faith, multi church event. The distinctive and sincere faith-based quartet treated us to an inspired performances. Their soulful harmonies are complimented by a rhythm and blues based guitar to create a sound reminiscent of Tidewater Virginia gospel songs and camp gatherings. They joined us to perform “Christ for Christmas.”
