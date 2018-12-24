‘Go Gary’ – of Richmond sports radio fame – killed walking in Henrico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- When Robert "Gary" Pleasants was killed Sunday afternoon walking along Patterson Avenue in Henrico's West End, a family lost a brother, friends lost a smiling face, and the Richmond sports community lost an enthusiastic voice.

While you may not recognize his face, those who listen to Richmond sports radio are bound to recognize his voice and catch phrase: "Go Gary. Go Spiders."

"ESPN Richmond would like to send our condolences to the family of Robert Pleasants, also known as Go Gary," ESPN Richmond tweeted Monday afternoon. "He was a longtime caller to our local shows who loved Spider Athletics, the Richmond Flying Squirrels, and high school football. We’re sorry for your loss."

ESPN Richmond would like to send our condolences to the family of Robert Pleasants, also known as Go Gary. He was a longtime caller to our local shows who loved @SpiderAthletics, @GoSquirrels and high school football. We’re sorry for your loss. #GoSpiders — ESPN Richmond (@ESPNRichmond) December 24, 2018

Pleasants was killed near the intersection of Patterson Avenue and Three Chopt road, not far from the University of Richmond campus.

A driver struck Gary, according to police. The 64-year-old Richmond man did not survive.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and cooperated with police.

"It was dark. Gary was wearing dark clothing. Not only [am I] thinking about Gary and his family and friends and loved ones, I'm also thinking about the poor soul that hit him," a post on the Corks and Kegs [a business near the crash scene] Facebook page read. "I hope that they can find peace within themselves and not feel blame."

Gary lived with his sister Deborah Pleasants.

"He was OK with simple things. He didn't expect massive gifts, or anything," Deborah said about her older brother. "You could give Gary and bag of dirt, and as long as your name was attached to it, he would think it's the greatest gift ever."

Police are still investigating the incident that claimed Gary's life, but do not expect charged to be filed against the driver.

Jon Burkett will have more about Gary's life and the investigation into his death on the CBS 6 News at 11.

Friends can send condolences and memories here.