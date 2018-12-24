“Fantasia on Greensleeves” performed by Matthew Robinson

Posted 10:02 am, December 24, 2018, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Teenager Matthew Robinson has been playing the violin since he was five. He even knew how to read music before he could read a book, and his instrument is a prized possession that was made in the 1790s. For the holidays, he stopped by the Virginia This Morning studio to play his rendition of “Fantasia on Greensleeves,” along with Dr. Charles Staples. 