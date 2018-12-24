RICHMOND, Va. - Teenager Matthew Robinson has been playing the violin since he was five. He even knew how to read music before he could read a book, and his instrument is a prized possession that was made in the 1790s. For the holidays, he stopped by the Virginia This Morning studio to play his rendition of “Fantasia on Greensleeves,” along with Dr. Charles Staples.
“Fantasia on Greensleeves” performed by Matthew Robinson
-
Violin virtuoso Eric Stanley performs
-
Jim Brickman plays a Christmas medley
-
Christmas Classics from George Harris
-
“It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year!”
-
Appomattox Regional Governor’s School’s “Fiddler on the Roof”
-
-
Piano Sensation Jim Brickman
-
Unique furniture designs with John Charles Thomas, Jr.
-
Phish drops cash, heaps praise on Richmond: ‘It’s just so freaking gorgeous here’
-
Closing the education gap for young African-American men
-
Jason Butler Harner talks about VCU School of Arts
-
-
Tom Euler Provides Music with Soul
-
Theater Company of Fort Lee presents “The Sound of Music”
-
Smooth jazz from the Johnny Lee Long Band