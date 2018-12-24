× Man injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was injured in a Monday afternoon shooting in Richmond.

Richmond Police were called to the 2000 block of Creighton Road at about 1:50 p.m.

“When units arrived they located a male victim who had been shot in the left leg,” Richmond Police Lt. Robert Marland said. “[He] was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.”

Police have not released details about a possible suspect in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tip, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, http://www.7801000 or use the P3 app on a smartphone.