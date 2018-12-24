× Firefighters to the rescue as Christmas Eve fire burns Henrico apartments

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — More than 30 people were forced to leave their homes Christmas Eve when a fire was reported at their Henrico apartment complex.

The fire, off Staples Mill Road along the 4200 block of Balmoral Avenue, impacted 11 apartments, according to a spokesperson for the Henrico Fire Department.

Three people were rescued by firefighters and everyone got out safely.

Apartment managers are working to determine whether the people burned from their homes can move somewhere else within the complex.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

The fire was reported at about 8:29 p.m. Monday.

