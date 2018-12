Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Jason Jenkins performs all over Central Virginia with this trio and his quartet. You can catch him every Saturday night at the Barrel Thief Cafe. The Jason Jenkins Quartet joined us to perform “Holly Jolly Christmas.”

Again, you can catch the Jason Jenkins Quartet live every Saturday night at the Barrel Thief Cafe at 7pm. The Barrel Thief Cafe is located at 5805 Patterson Avenue. For more information, you can visit www.barrelthiefwine.com.