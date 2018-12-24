A Christmas classic with George Harris

RICHMOND, Va. - George Harris is a self-taught music composer who lends his talents at family gatherings. He enjoys creating tunes and playing to previously recorded songs. Harris visited Virginia This Morning to perform his rendition of “Silver Bells.”
