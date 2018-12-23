Tracy Sears surprises severely injured Army veteran hit on I-95: ‘You have sacrificed’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- As we start our fifth week of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, reporter Tracy Sears surprised the family of Scott Burdette.

“Every day for the month of December, we want to do something nice for people," Sears said. "And your husband has done so much for his county. He’s done so much for his family and he’s done so much for his community, that we wanted to say thank you.”

Burdette, a 20-year Army veteran, was severely injured earlier this year when he was hit on the side of I-95 while helping the owner of a disabled vehicle on the side of the road.

Burdette was in a coma, but is slowly recovering with the love and support of his medical doctors and his family.

“We wanted to thank you so much for all you’ve done. Thank you so much, from the bottom of our hearts, for all you have sacrificed and all that you have given for others,” Sears said. “We want to wish you a merry, merry Christmas.”

Sears surprised Burdette, his wife Jessica and daughters Penelope, 12, and Amelia May, 6, at Sheltering Arms Rehab Center in Hanover County.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Crossroads Ford. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.