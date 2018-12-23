Deputies investigating heartbreaking animal cruelty case in rural Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in a heartbreaking case of animal cruelty discovered along a rural road in Augusta County.

Deputies and animal control officers were called to the 200 Block of Troxel Gap Road in Middlebrook on Saturday after someone reported finding the bodies of six dogs.

“Deputies discovered the deceased hounds, discarded over a steep embankment, with apparent gun shots wounds,” Augusta County Sheriff’s Office officials posted on Facebook Saturday.

Officials estimated the puppies were between four to six months old.

The post on the Augusta County Sherriff’s Office’s Facebook page has more than 180 comments and 790 shares.

Jay Painter offered a $100 cash reward for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest in the case. Mike Corrigan offered to match that number and Susan Shifflett commented that said she would “throw in” what she could.

“This is unbelievable,” Shifflett wrote. “What is wrong with people?

If you have information that could help investigators, please call Deputy C. R. Hartman with Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.

