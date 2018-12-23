Mission from the Heart: Volunteers pack packages for homeless

RICHMOND, Va. – Nearly 50 children and scores of other volunteers helped put together personal care packages for the homeless community on Saturday.

Nearly 50 Jack and Jill James River chapter members along with students from Pearsons Corner Elementary School in Hanover and Reba Hollingsworth volunteered with Shelby Brown’s Mission from the Heart group.

“When 100 of your Jack and Jill and #pearsonscornerelementary friends show up on a Sat. morning to volunteer to stuff, sort and gift wrap items for those in need….it looks like this!!!” the group posted.

Brown’s group, which was born from a labor of love and stories covered at CBS 6 News, focuses on helping students who are experiencing homelessness is helping meet the needs of local kids.

“I’m so thankful and this is just the beginning. I’m looking forward to partnering with local businesses, school districts, religious organizations and child advocates to make whatever difference I can. There’s much work to do,” Shelby said.

If you would like to volunteer with Mission: From The Heart, click here to email Shelby.