Domestic assault suspect arrested at Prince George gas station

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – Authorities said a suspect is in custody after a massive police presence near the Petersburg-Prince George County line Sunday night.

Prince George County Police said officers were called to a home in the 11000 block of S. Crater Road for a report of a domestic disturbance involving a suspect with a firearm.

When officers arrived at the home, they were unable to locate the suspect.

Police posted on Facebook just after 8:40 p.m. that officers were searching for a white male wearing dark clothing spotted in the area.

Officials said that the suspect apprehended, with the help of Virginia State Police, at a gas station near Rives Road about ten minutes later.

The suspect was charged with domestic assault, but officials said other charges may be filed. Additionally, police said the suspect was wanted on similar charges in the county.

Police noted that they did not recover a firearm in the case.

