Crews battle 2-alarm fire with ‘heavy smoke’ at Sandston print shop

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze that broke out at a printing facility in Sandston Saturday afternoon.

Henrico Fire officials said the blaze broke out at Fidelity Printing in the 100 block of E. Williamsburg Road just after 2:15 p.m.

Capt. Rob Rowley with Henrico Fire said crews found “heavy smoke pouring” from the building when they arrived.

“Firefighters quickly extinguished the main body of the fire but the building has had several renovations over the years that have resulted in overlapping roofs, ceilings and other hidden areas that firefighters had to search for spreading fire,” Rowley said.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said fire damage was contained to a small part of the building, but that the heavy smoke damaged a “much larger” part of the facility.

There has been no word yet on how long the business, which has been owned by the same family for four generations, according to the company’s website, will be closed.

The Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what sparked the fire.

“Henrico Fire hopes that everyone will see this fire as a reminder to make sure that you know your fire escape plan for your home AND your place of work or school,” Rowley urged.

This is a developing story