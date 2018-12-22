Video shows gunman grab clerk during Colonial Heights robbery  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects wanted for an armed robbery at a gas station in Colonial Heights Friday night.

Capt. William Anspach with the Colonial Heights Police Department said the trio hit the Exon gas station in the 800 block of the Boulevard at 8:30 p.m.

Surveillance video captured the three masked men wearing hoodies walking into the store.

Anspach said the suspect wearing the dark-blue hoodie served as a lookout, while the suspect in the light gray hoodie pulled out a gun and pointed it directly at the clerk.

That is when police said the third suspect, who was wearing a gray beanie cap, ran behind the counter and grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash from register.

In a moment when Anspach said things could have quickly gone south, the clerk acted quickly.

“The clerk was attempting to hit the panic button and one of the suspects noticed that and grabbed her," Anspach said.

That is when police said the suspects pulled the clerk away from the counter and to the front of the store.

“Luckily they didn’t harm her, but it could’ve gone wrong very quickly,” Anspach said.

Police said the clerk was not the only person inside when the robbery unfolded.

“The customer took shelter and stayed behind one of the racks and stayed there until the situation was safe,” Anspach.

Police said no one was injured.

The suspects ran off on foot, police said.

The first suspect was described as a black male with a thin build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light-gray hoodie and a partial black mask.

The second suspect was described as a black male with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark-blue hood, dark-colored pants and light-colored shoes.

The third suspect was described as a black male with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a partial black mask, a gray beanie cap, a black coat with a tan patch and red stripe on the sleeves, dark-colored pants and possibly gold tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colonial Heights Police police at 804-520-9300 or Chesterfield County Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or text using the al mobile app.