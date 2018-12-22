Christmas travel weather will be mostly tranquil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The weather will be fairly quiet over the next few days. That's bad news if you wanted a white Christmas, but great news if you have travel plans.

Skies will remain clear to partly cloudy into early Sunday afternoon. A cold front will approach on Sunday, and this will increase the clouds by late afternoon. We could see a couple of showers or sprinkles in the evening and first part of Sunday night, but the chance of rain is fairly low. The highest chance of rain will be near I-81, and the lowest chance of rain will be in southeast Virginia.

In terms of regional travel, snows will be winding down in West Virginia by late Saturday.

On Sunday, that cold front will bring a higher chance of rain west of I-81. There may be some light snow in the higher elevations by evening.

For Monday, it will be mostly clear from D.C. down through Virginia and the Carolinas. A few snow showers will be possible in West Virginia. Coastal New England will have some showers, and there will be some snow downwind of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

National weather on Monday will include some rain and mountain snows in the western United States.

On Christmas Day, the western storm will move into the Rockies, and rain will develop in the southern Plains. Snow showers will occur around the Great Lakes.

Locally, our next good chance of rain will be late Thursday into Friday.

