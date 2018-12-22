Richmond church ‘grateful’ to give hundreds of bikes to kids for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Hundreds of children received a new bike just in time for Christmas thanks to the Bikes for Christ event Saturday at Worship and Praise Church in Richmond.

Each year the church looks for local families who really need something special for Christmas.

A parent has to call the church, sign up, and then come out to get their child's free bike.

Pastor Timothy Kirven, who started the event, said he tried to reach as many families as possible.

"We can’t get all of them, but we can reach some of them, and we are grateful for that,” Kirven said. “And the volunteers and everyone that comes out to help us. It's just amazing when we work together what we can do.”

Kirven said that while he loves to give out bikes, his main goal is to spread a little love during Christmas time.