Antoinette Essa surprises art students for Month of Giving 

RICHMOND, Va. -- As we wrap up week four of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, events reporter Antoinette Essa recently surprised some students at the non-profit Oakwood Arts Center in Richmond's East End with some much needed supplies.

“Santa comes calling. We brought you a camera with some video capabilities," Essa told a class at the center.

The arts center and gallery on 35th and P Streets pairs artists and creative professionals with students to "engage with art."

“This will come in vary handy," an official with Oakwood Arts said. "We pass around the few we have – and it will be great that everyone can get to use them.”

“We ask that you continue to teach them photography, so that maybe one day they can come and work with CBS 6.”

Click here if you would like to learn more about or make a donation to Oakwood Arts.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Crossroads Ford. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.