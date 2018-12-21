Theatrical Arts fills studio with holiday cheer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Based in Culpeper, Virginia Theatrical Arts was founded by Adriana Bustamente to help provide education and performance opportunities for children and teens. As of this year, Theatrical Arts is also open to adults. They perform up and down the East Coast, including a recent performance in front of the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C. They joined us in the studio, performing a Christmas medley.

You can see Theatrical Arts perform live Saturday, December 22nd at 5pm as they take part in the new Peppermint Parade in Culpeper. For more information on that performance, and the group in general, you can visit them online atwww.Facebook.com/TheatricalArtsC.