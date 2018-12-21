‘The Sentence Between Us: A Christmas Short Story’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Stacy Hawkins Adams uses words to enlighten, uplift, and inspire. She is also one of the Metro Richmond Area’s most prolific published novelists. She has published ten books featuring themes of personal growth, self-esteem, faith, forgiveness, friendship, and family. Stacy Hawkins Adams joined us to talk about her latest project, a Christmas short story entitled “The Sentence Between Us.”

Stacy’s holiday short story is available now on Amazon.com. On February 9th, she will host a journaling workshop based on themes in Shonda Rimes’ bestseller “Year of Yes.” For more information on that workshop, as well as Stacy’s other works, you can visit her website www.stacyhawkinsadams.com.