Remembering beloved ‘On Your Menu’ host Shirley Simmons: ‘A grand lady who added sparkle’

RICHMOND, Va. -- Shirley Simmons, who hosted CBS 6 "On Your Menu" segments for more than 20 years, passed away Friday morning.

She had recently celebrated her 81st birthday.

Simmons first hosted the weekly cooking segment on CBS 6 News at Noon in April 1992.

Over the next two decades, she prepared hundreds of meals and published two cookbooks.

Her last broadcast was in January 2013.

"She was a grand lady who added sparkle to our broadcast," CBS 6 News at Noon anchor Cheryl Miller said. "People still ask about her. She was my friend."