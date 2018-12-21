Shelby Brown pays fees for needy families: ‘Have a happy Christmas’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, reporter Shelby Brown recently surprised an organization that is helping people get back on their feet.

“When a Virginia woman’s home was destroyed by fire, she was left to take refuge in a shelter with her two children who have special needs,” Brown said. “We found out what it took to get her back on her feet and into an apartment – and that’s when our CBS 6 Month of Giving stepped in.”

Brown presented the organization with a money order to help with the deposits and application fees for the needy.

“We try to help people who have become homeless to get into some kind of housing as soon as we can," an official with the group said. "It is critical for us to work as quickly as we can to help people get into their own place. We want everybody to have a happy Christmas, so you have definitely made that.”

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Crossroads Ford.