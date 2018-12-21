× Ryan Odom in his own words

Richmond, Va. – Throughout history, especially in sports, we have a special place in our memory for anything that happens first.

Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson, Vince Lombardi…names that are historical for their groundbreaking.

For how ever long the NCAA men’s basketball tournament is played, the name Ryan Odom will be mentioned.

The Hampden-Sydney grad led his UMBC Terriers to the first 16 over a 1 upset in tournament history when they knocked off Virginia.

In his own words, Odom talks about that game, how it’s changed his life and his program, and why the son of legendary Wake Forest and former UVA assistant coach Dave Odom couldn’t celebrate that win as much as his players and fans did.